Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) launches Gender Equality Dialogues

Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) announced the official launch of the Gender Equality Dialogues (GED), a program offering leaders in the North American seafood industry the opportunity to “align on the key barriers to gender equality across the sector, make measurable and actionable commitments, and leave equipped with the tools and information to drive tangible, enduring change.”

According to SAGE, the idea for the GED sprung from the recommendations of a global survey conducted by the international nonprofit Women in the Seafood Industry (WSI) in 2018, in which 61 per cent of the women respondents reported gender inequalities compared to 38 per cent of men.

Becca Williams, the GED program manager at SAGE, will lead the inaugural cohort of industry leaders from Fortune Fish and Gourmet, Seattle Fish Co., and Acme Smoked Fish through a series of virtual meetings over the course of a year. Beginning with a primer on key issues and information, the program will progress to alignment on challenges, priorities, and commitments to action and then culminate in a collaborative determination and adoption of guidance and tools that participants can use to implement commitments while measuring and monitoring their progress.

“After two years of development, I’m thrilled to see such important leaders in the North American seafood industry committing to both collective and individual action to address these challenges and usher in a new era of the seafood sector—one that prioritizes inclusivity and equality.” said Julie Kuchepatov, founder of Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE).

“The Gender Equality Dialogues are for anyone who recognizes that the industry has a gender inequality problem but isn’t sure of the various ways that it exists and how to address it,” said Hamish Walker, chief sustainability and operations officer at Seattle Fish. “This program is perfect for us because we are ready and willing to do the work, and now will have a structure and tools for taking action.”

The Gender Equality Dialogues are funded by contributions from Builders Initiative, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and Sea Pact, which funded the initial development of the GED.

“It’s no surprise that the inaugural cohort of the GED are also members of Sea Pact, as we recognize the power and impact of collaboration,” said Brian Gartrell, chief human resources officer of Fortune Fish and Gourmet. “As a founding member of Sea Pact, Fortune Fish and Gourmet is looking forward to participating because, as a collaboration, we are interested not only in funding innovation, but also participating in transformational initiatives that will positively influence the sector for years to come.”