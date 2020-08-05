New U.S. guidelines to support seafood consumption

A committee created to examine the science and provide guidance in the development of the next edition of the U.S. food guide supports the regular consumption of seafood of all ages.

In its report, the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee supports the advice to eat 8-12 ounces of seafood weekly, particularly before, during and after pregnancy. The report highlights that only 20 percent of adult Americans and 6 percent of children meet the goal of eating seafood twice per week.

“The report is one more piece of evidence that Americans of all ages should eat seafood more frequently. As part of a healthy dietary pattern, seafood offers a lifetime of benefits from brain development among babies to heart health and a healthy weight for adults. The report even notes the link between diet-related diseases – which regular seafood consumption can help prevent – and increased susceptibility to the current global pandemic,” said John Connelly, President of the National Fisheries Institute.

The USDA and Health and Human Services noted that the committee’s report is not a draft of the Dietary Guidelines but will help guide – along with input from Federal agencies and the public – its development.

The current edition guided Americans from 2015-2020. NFI said it is crucial that the final Guidelines “use simple, consistent language” to make it user-friendly for the general public.