Seafood exec Don Riffle passes away

Don Riffle, executive vice-president of sales and marketing at Handy Seafood, has passed away.

National Fisheries Institute president John Connelly, who shared the news with Aquaculture North America, remembers Riffle as a “well-respected member of the seafood community.”

“From Buhl, Idaho, to Salisbury, Maryland, with customers in every state in between, he brought 40 years of industry knowledge to the table. Whether he was talking trout or connecting on crab, he was an expert whose kind demeanour and fun personality made him a welcome addition to everything from NFI committee meetings to dinners in Boston,” Connelly wrote in a statement.

Prior to joining Handy Seafood, Riffle was executive vice-president at Clear Springs Food and senior VP of sales and marketing at Sea Watch International, consecutively. He is survived by his wife, Ginny.