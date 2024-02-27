Seafood Industry Research Fund raises record $84,270 in pledges during annual event

The pledges received during The Seafood Industry Research Fund (SIRF) annual soirée hit a record-breaking amount of US$84,270

The 10th annual event which was held on Jan. 22 in Orlando, Fla. raised money which goes towards the John P. Connelly Memorial Fund to provide grants to individuals and institutions focused on forward-thinking research to advance the seafood community. John P. Connelly served as the National Fisheries Institute’s president from 2003 to 2022. The fund was established in his name in September 2022.

“We are so grateful for the pledges received that will continue to help make SIRF’s research possible,” said Sean O’Scannlain, SIRF chairman and chief executive officer of Fortune International. “Without the support of those who donated, we would not be able to continue funding accessible research that serves the greater good of the seafood community. And the fact that this year’s record-breaking amount was raised in John’s name makes it even more special.”

The SIRF Soirée also celebrated the organization’s 60 years with board of directors like secretary/treasurer Lisa Wallenda Picard, and directors Jim Bonnvie, Bill Dresser, Dan DiDonato, Jordan Mazzetta, Larsen Mettler, Russ Mentzer, Christine Ngo, Wynter Courmont, Ben Schwartz, Jeff Stern and Mike Walsh.