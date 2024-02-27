Aquaculture North America

Seafood Industry Research Fund raises record $84,270 in pledges during annual event

February 27, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff

The pledges received during The Seafood Industry Research Fund (SIRF) annual soirée hit a record-breaking amount of US$84,270

The 10th annual event which was held on Jan. 22  in Orlando, Fla. raised money which goes towards the John P. Connelly Memorial Fund to provide grants to individuals and institutions focused on forward-thinking research to advance the seafood community. John P. Connelly served as the National Fisheries Institute’s president from 2003 to 2022. The fund was established in his name in September 2022.

“We are so grateful for the pledges received that will continue to help make SIRF’s research possible,” said Sean O’Scannlain, SIRF chairman and chief executive officer of Fortune International. “Without the support of those who donated, we would not be able to continue funding accessible research that serves the greater good of the seafood community. And the fact that this year’s record-breaking amount was raised in John’s name makes it even more special.”  

The SIRF Soirée also celebrated the organization’s 60 years with board of directors like secretary/treasurer Lisa Wallenda Picard, and directors Jim Bonnvie, Bill Dresser, Dan DiDonato, Jordan Mazzetta, Larsen Mettler, Russ Mentzer, Christine Ngo, Wynter Courmont, Ben Schwartz, Jeff Stern and Mike Walsh.

Advertisement
Print this page

Story continue below


Nordic Aquafarms company Sashimi Royal passes certification process
How to keep salmon on consumers’ plates
Sustainable Seafood ambassador to receive honorary degree from VIU
National Fisheries Institute joins WIC to strengthen seafood nutrition program

Tags







From the Bookstore

Recent Advances in Micro- and Macroalgal Processing: Food and Health Perspectives
Recent Advances in Micro- and Macroalgal Processing: Food and Health Perspectives
$239.99
 