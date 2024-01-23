Seafood veteran, Lauren Enz, founds company to bridge the gap in seafood sustainability

A seafood industry executive, Lauren Enz has founded Searenity Seafoods intending to connect and represent sustainable, land-based farms with end consumers in North America.

According to information from Fish Site, Enz in a press release said, “Today’s consumers demand more accountability and transparency in how their seafood is sourced.”

Enz has 25 years of experience in national seafood sales and business line development and was vice president of US sales for the Kingfish Company. But Ohad Maiman, founder and former CEO of The Kingfish Company said it’s more than just sales for her.

“She is committed to high quality, sustainable, and responsible fish farming, and thanks to her unparalleled network and familiarity with the US market, she has been successful in connecting the right buyers to our product,” Maiman said.