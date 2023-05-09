Seagriculture event returns to Portland

The second edition of the Seagriculture USA Conference will be held in Portland, Maine on Sept. 6-7.

This seaweed industry conference brings together aquaculture professions from across the country and beyond. Last year’s inaugural event welcomed about 280 attendees from 12 countries.

“Seaweed farming and value creation has enormous economic potential in Maine and our businesses and research communities are leading the way towards making it a major driver in our economy,” said Dana Eidsness, director of MENADO.

“From best practices for farmers and harvesters, to innovations developing applications for seaweed as a material for food, textiles and bioplastics, to working together to build a global market for seaweed products; dialogue at Seagriculture USA has impact and moves the industry forward. Maine is an ideal location for this important event.”

The conference is supported by the State of Maine, especially state agencies like the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), Maine Technology Institute (MTI), Maine International Trade Center (MITC), and Maine North Atlantic Development Office (MENADO).

www.seagriculture-usa.com