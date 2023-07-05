Seattle Fish Co. shares sustainability wins in 2022 Impact Report

Seattle Fish Co. measures their overall impact based on pounds of carbon dioxide (emitted both within their own operation and in their supply chain) in their public 2022 Impact Report.

“Our annual Impact Report is a way to reflect on progress made, track goals achieved, identify how we can make the biggest difference in our carbon footprint in the year to come and ultimately inspire others to do the same,” shares CEO and former National Fisheries Institute Chair Derek Figueroa. “We’re devoted to sustainable, big-picture best practices – from responsible sourcing to 24/7 handling, to reducing waste and energy use at every opportunity, and striving to educate and inform our employees, our customers and the public on why we do what we do.”

Between 2015 and 2022 Seattle Fish Co. has:

• Reduced electricity usage per pound of production by 39 percent

• Reduced water usage per pound of production by 30 percent

• Reduce trash to landfill per pound produced by 73 percent

They estimate their total carbon intensity at 4.1lbs of CO2 per lb of product they sell.

“This report made our biggest opportunities for progress clear,” shares Chief Sustainability and development Officer Hamish Walker. “While efficiency or our internal operations will always be a focus, by far the largest parts of our carbon footprint are from the catching or farming of fish, and the freight to get it to us. By improving efficiency and reducing emissions in these areas, and providing information to our customers to help them make lower carbon choices, I feel confident we can make a real difference in the years to come.”

