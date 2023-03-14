Seattle Fish Company announces new director of operations

Seattle Fish Company, Denver-based, has announced the appointment of Chris Franklin as the sustainable seafood supplier’s new director of operations.

Franklin has over 15 years of experience in the retail food industry with several roles across the U.S.

Franklin will be at the helm of day-to-day operations, ensuring that logistics run as smoothly as possible on a company-wide scale. Franklin will work in tandem with both managers and supervisors to oversee various departments and handle the logistics of product movement from start to finish. In addition, Franklin serves on the company’s executive team responsible for developing strategic direction, setting culture, and supporting growth initiatives.

“I was drawn to Seattle Fish Co. because it offers the perfect blend of an established, legacy company with the atmosphere of a creative, scrappy startup that continues to look for avenues of growth,” said Franklin. “I was a customer years ago and have always respected Seattle Fish’s commitment to customers and quality. I am confident in my ability to create organized and more efficient working methods for our team, making it easier for everyone to do their jobs.”

“I feel fortunate to have Chris unleash his people-forward leadership style in service to our efforts to deliver operational excellence and an amazing customer experience,” said Derek Figueroa, CEO and president of Seattle Fish Company. “In the past few months alone, Franklin has brought a new perspective to our organization resulting in new operational strategies, improved employee engagement, and a more productive and streamlined operation. His hands-on problem-solving approach and authentic leadership skills will help the company deliver on our ambitious goals.”