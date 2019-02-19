Cooke acquires shrimp farmer Seajoy

Saint John, New Brunswick-based aquaculture company Cooke Inc., has acquired Honduras-based shrimp farm business Seajoy Seafood Corporation in a private transaction between the two family-owned businesses.





Cooke Inc., which is the parent company of Cooke Aquaculture Inc., said the acquisition has helped the company focus on product diversification needs.



“Seajoy is a world-leading shrimp producer utilizing the highest quality and food safety standards and newest available technology,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Inc. “This aligns perfectly with our existing aquaculture and wild seafood fishery divisions. We feel Seajoy’s entrepreneurial drive, industry knowledge and care for their communities has made them successful and a big reason why we feel this is an incredible cultural fit.”



Seajoy, which produces organic Pacific white shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) for customers in Europe, the Americas and Asia runs a 1,400-person operation from “egg to plate.” Seajoy’s shrimp farms are located in Honduras and Nicaragua including processing plants, hatcheries, and breeding programs.



“We founded Seajoy in Ecuador in 1979 just six years before the Cooke family started Cooke Aquaculture in New Brunswick in 1985,” said Peder Jacobson, former CEO of Seajoy. “Our families’ drive as pioneering entrepreneurs and our employees’ determination over the years has resulted in two successful independent seafood companies and now I am extremely pleased to have Seajoy join the Cooke family of companies.”



