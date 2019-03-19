Investigation finds shrimp containing antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Canadian grocery stores
A CBC investigation has found that Canadian grocery stores are selling imported shrimp containing antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
CBC Marketplace purchased 51 packages of shrimp from across Canada and sent them to be analyzed at a lab at the University of Saskatchewan.
Nine of the packages – or approximately 17 percent – were found to be carrying bacteria, such as E. coli and staph aureus, that showed resistance to at least one antibiotic, according to the report.
The findings found that all but one of the bacteria were resistant to multiple drugs, meaning they could cause infections that antibiotics may not be able to cure.
The results are concerning for consumers and Canada isn’t specifically testing for what types of superbugs may be entering the country via imported products.
Read the full story here.
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Largest aquaculture event reveals a thriving industry, widespread optimismThe world’s largest aquaculture conference and tradeshow held in New…
-
Insects: Plenty of potential as aquafeed ingredientWill consumers “fall in love” with edible insects? Perhaps in…
-
Merck Animal Health introduces Aqua Care365 initiativeBiopharmaceutical company Merck Animal Health has announced its Aqua Care365…
-
Industrial-scale octopus farming could soon become a realityCommercial octopus farming is being explored on multiple continents as…
Latest Events
|
NC Aquaculture Development ConferenceThu Mar 28, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Commercial Aquaponics WorkshopTue Apr 09, 2019
|
Aquaculture Canada 2019Sun May 05, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
RAStech 2019Mon May 13, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Aqua NorTue Aug 20, 2019
|
Aquaculture Europe 2019Mon Oct 07, 2019