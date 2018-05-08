ADM names lead scientist in aquaculture

Liza Mayer
May 08, 2018
By
Dr John Bowzer
Dr John Bowzer ADM
Animal feed producer ADM Animal Nutrition has appointed Dr John Bowzer as lead research scientist in aquaculture.

Bowzer is “tasked with strengthening ADM’s commitment to developing ingredients and products that deliver value to the rapidly growing aquaculture industry,” the company said in a statement.

He will also lead ADM’s efforts to expand its research capabilities through development of an aquaculture wet lab, it added.

Bowzer received his doctorate in zoology from Southern Illinois University in 2014. “He brings significant technical expertise in fish and shrimp nutrition and physiology to ADM Animal Nutrition,” said ADM

