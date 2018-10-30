Cermaq Canada appoints People and Culture director

Liza Mayer
October 30, 2018
By
Shannan Brown was appointed to the new role of People and Culture director in October
Shannan Brown was appointed to the new role of People and Culture director in October Cermaq Canada
Taking the company from good to great by attracting a world-class workforce, and keeping them, is at the core of a new role at Cermaq Canada.

“Cermaq Canada has a desire to build a world class organization; we are good at what we do. We want to be great. That is done with world-class people in aquaculture,” says Shannan Brown, who was appointed to the new role of People and Culture director in October.

“As the company has advanced in many areas and is now guided by a global strategy, the human resources function has advanced as well,” says Brown, who was HR manager at Cermaq Canada for 4.5 years. “The HR manager title was changed to reflect this future-focused strategy work. This strategic view is about all aspects of our employees, future candidates, too. Plus to consider the environment that our employees work in so that we have a commonly held group of values and beliefs - that is the culture part (of the title).”

Brown adds that commitment to sustainable aquaculture and to First Nations is crucial for Cermaq. “In my role that commitment would include a strategy for the recruitment and retention of First Nations,” she says.

Related items

More in this category: « Cooke Aquaculture earns award nomination  |  Pranger solidifies presence in RAS space »

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Northwest Fish Culture Conference
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2018 Aquaculture Innovation Workshop
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Seafarmers Conference and Trade Show
Thu Jan 24, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Ohio Aquaculture Association Conference
Fri Jan 25, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual Convention
Thu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
AQUACULTURE 2019
Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2018

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.