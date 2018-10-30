Taking the company from good to great by attracting a world-class workforce, and keeping them, is at the core of a new role at Cermaq Canada.
“Cermaq Canada has a desire to build a world class organization; we are good at what we do. We want to be great. That is done with world-class people in aquaculture,” says Shannan Brown, who was appointed to the new role of People and Culture director in October.
“As the company has advanced in many areas and is now guided by a global strategy, the human resources function has advanced as well,” says Brown, who was HR manager at Cermaq Canada for 4.5 years. “The HR manager title was changed to reflect this future-focused strategy work. This strategic view is about all aspects of our employees, future candidates, too. Plus to consider the environment that our employees work in so that we have a commonly held group of values and beliefs - that is the culture part (of the title).”
Brown adds that commitment to sustainable aquaculture and to First Nations is crucial for Cermaq. “In my role that commitment would include a strategy for the recruitment and retention of First Nations,” she says.
Cermaq Canada appoints People and Culture director
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Crustaceans lead aquaculture growthModernization, professionalization, and the emergence of intensive and semi-intensive farms…
-
China moving from quantity to qualityChina ranks first in farmed fish output thus its efforts…
-
Imported shrimp don’t deserve bad rep, says studyShrimp farming practices have improved over the past 18 years…
-
Adapt and innovate, marine ingredients industry toldThe ability to adapt and innovate is crucial in ensuring…
Latest Events
|
Northwest Fish Culture ConferenceTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2018 Aquaculture Innovation WorkshopTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Seafarmers Conference and Trade ShowThu Jan 24, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Ohio Aquaculture Association ConferenceFri Jan 25, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual ConventionThu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
AQUACULTURE 2019Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm