Cooke appoints PR director

Liza Mayer
October 05, 2018
By
Claire Ryan, director of public relations at Cooke Aquaculture Cooke
Cooke Aquaculture has named Claire Ryan as director of public relations.

Ryan has extensive experience in community relations and public engagement. She was formerly the manager of public affairs of the Canadian Automobile Association – Atlantic, and held roles with Enterprise Saint John, National Public Relations, and MT&L Public Relations Ltd.

“Her background in corporate communications, community engagement, and social media strategy will support Cooke’s overall mission and values as a sustainable seafood leader,” said Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations at Cooke Aquaculture.

Ryan is a local resident of St John and holds a masters degree in Communications Management from McMaster University. “Our company’s success is driven by our dynamic, highly-skilled and innovative management team, supported by dedicated employees who live in coastal communities and contribute to the local area’s economy and sense of community. Claire has a keen interest in working with our teams across the company to help share the Cooke story. We are confident that she will do a marvelous job,” said Richardson.



Pacific Coast Shellfish Conference
Sun Oct 14, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
58th IFFO Annual Conference
Mon Oct 15, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Offshore Mariculture Conference
Wed Oct 17, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Laqua 18
Tue Oct 23, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Northwest Fish Culture Conference
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2018 Aquaculture Innovation Workshop
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm

