Cornell University offers RAS short course online

The classroom-based RAS course is now available as an online course. Developed with eCornell.com, students anywhere in the world can now avail of the course at www.eCornell.com/fish. The RAS eCornell course covers topics that are written about in the seminal industry textbook, Recirculating Aquaculture-4th edition, written by Timmons, Guerdat and Vinci.
These include:
- Overview of RAS engineering
- Water quality objectives, monitoring and measurement
- Fish growth and system staging
- Engineering design of individual unit processes
- System management
- Fish health management
- Economic and risk evaluation
“This self-paced course explains the basic engineering principles behind a successful RAS design,” says Dr Michael Ben Timmons, who led the development of the course. “The objective is to provide sufficient information so students will be able to design, construct, and manage their own RAS system. Basic principles of business management and securing investment capital for the small family farm will also be reviewed.”
At the conclusion of the course, students will have received the essential information necessary to design their own system and have fundamental knowledge of the principles influencing the numerous design options, Timmons added.
As part of the course fee, students will get a copy of the electronic version of the textbook Recirculating Aquaculture-4th edition.