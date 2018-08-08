KSU hosts indoor marine shrimp farming workshop

Liza Mayer
August 08, 2018
By
Kentucky State University’s indoor marine shrimp farming workshop will be held on September 14 and 15. Register by August 24
Kentucky State University is running a workshop on indoor marine shrimp farming on September 14 and 15 at the university's Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The interactive workshop will cover a wide range of topics, from the basics of indoor marine shrimp farming to the latest in technological innovations, research, regulations, post-larvae supply to marketing. It will feature a series of presentations and round table discussions with experts in the field and policymakers who help shape the future of shrimp farming in the US and globally.

Registration deadline is August 24 at  s.surveyplanet.com/B1Ioo0h7m. Registration fee is $25 per person.

For out-of-town participants, a limited number of hotel rooms are reserved at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort at the special rate of US$103 per night for September 13-14. Use code “Shrimp Workshop” when booking.

Contact Dr Andrew Ray for additional details or any questions at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

