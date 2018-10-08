Marine Harvest Canada names new MD

Liza Mayer
October 08, 2018
By
Dr Diane Morrison is the new managing director of Marine Harvest Canada
Dr Diane Morrison is the new managing director of Marine Harvest Canada MHC
Marine Harvest Canada (MHC) has appointed Dr Diane Morrison as managing director.

Morrison is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and has 25 years’ experience in salmon production. She has led Marine Harvest Canada’s Fish Health and Food Safety Department in Western Canada for 18 years.
“I am very passionate about our business, the health of both wild and farm-raised fish, and about the great team we have at Marine Harvest Canada. I am excited to share my experience and build a sustainable future together for our local communities,” said
Morrison, who took over the role from Vincent Erenst in October.

Morrison has been a resident of Campbell River, BC for the past 25 years. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Ontario Veterinary College and has served on multiple research teams publishing on aquaculture and wild salmon in British Columbia, said MHC.

