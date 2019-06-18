On-campus hatcheries offer hands-on learning
Fleming College’s two on-campus hatcheries help students acquire professional and practical skills in fish farming
With access to two on-campus hatcheries, the experiential learning within Fleming College’s Aquaculture Co-op program ensures students have a head start on their career.
The Co-op program puts Fleming College in a unique position of offering the only aquaculture program offered as a post-graduate certificate in Ontario, Canada. The program is compressed into one year of study, including a paid, eight-week co-op.
The program is located at Fleming’s Frost Campus in Lindsay, Ontario. Its strong industry connections ensure students experience first-hand several aspects of the aquaculture industry.
Students get an opportunity to practice their skills and gain real-world experience at the salmonid hatchery and the alternate species hatchery on the campus.
“The Aquaculture program at Fleming is unique because it offers a lot of hands-on learning. The students are actually in the hatchery 12 hours a week,” says program coordinator Jon Carter.
As students progress through the program and gain confidence in their skills, they take on a supervisory role and run the hatchery with faculty oversight.
“Hands-on work in the hatchery enables students to learn more and gives them the practical experience before getting into the industry. One can actually work with fish and learn more about them at different stages of life,” says Lenora Dias, Aquaculture program graduate.
Employers are noticing the high quality of Fleming Aquaculture graduates.
“Industry is looking for our students all the time. In fact, multiple employers from British Columbia, the Yukon, and the Maritimes, as well as local producers in Ontario are seeking our graduates. They are keen to recruit our students,” says Carter.
For more information about the program, visit: flemingcollege.ca/programs/aquaculture
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Maine hosts first land-based eel aquaculture farmA new US$7-million, 27,000-square-foot land-based eel production farm is set…
-
Testing for PRV in the cards for BC farmsFisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the federal agency responsible for…
-
Whole Oceans' parent company offers to buy KuterraEmergent Holdings, the parent company of Whole Oceans, has offered…
-
‘Made in Canada’ GM salmon expected in 2020Aquabounty expects to see the first commercial harvest of its…
Latest Events
|
Aqua NorTue Aug 20, 2019
|
Aquaculture Innovation EuropeTue Sep 10, 2019
|
Aquaculture Europe 2019Mon Oct 07, 2019
|
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERUWed Nov 06, 2019
|
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019Tue Nov 19, 2019