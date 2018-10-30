Pranger solidifies presence in RAS space

'We are excited to have PR Aqua join the Pranger Companies,' said Gabe Pranger, equity holder in the Pranger Companies

'We are excited to have PR Aqua join the Pranger Companies,' said Gabe Pranger, equity holder in the Pranger Companies Adobe Stock

Pranger Companies, an Indiana-based RAS consultant,

has acquired an aquaculture design firm based out of British Columbia called PR Aqua.

The company acquired the Canadian aquaculture design consultant from Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems (Canada), Inc. Formerly PR Aqua Supplies Ltd, PR Aqua LLC produces integrated water treatment and fish handling solutions for a variety of applications, specializing in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

Pranger is an Indiana-based consultant and construction manager specializing in the development of commercial RAS projects in the US.

“We are excited to have PR Aqua join the Pranger Companies,” Gabe Pranger, equity holder in the Pranger Companies, said. “Their knowledge of aquaculture systems and technology will be a tremendous benefit to our clients.”