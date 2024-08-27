News
Shrimp masterclass debuts in Miami this fall, features shrimp farm tour
August 27, 2024 By Aquaculture North America staff
Gabriel Luna, co-founder of Global Shrimp Council and director of Shrimp Masterclass, is hosting the first Shrimp Masterclass in Miami, on Oct. 28-29, where people can learn all about the shrimp industry.
As part of the Shrimp Masterclass program, participants will have the opportunity to visit Sun Shrimp farm in Florida and witness a full-scale shrimp operation up close, on Oct. 30.
“We are excited to invite a select group of participants to the Shrimp Masterclass, where they will gain comprehensive insights into the journey of shrimp from inception to market. At American Mariculture, we pride ourselves on our fully integrated operations, encompassing every stage from genetics and hatchery to growout, processing, and broodstock shipping—all conveniently located at a single facility. For over a decade, we have been committed to sustainable practices, ensuring our operations leave only a minimal environmental footprint,” said Robin Pearl, chief shrimper, American Mariculture, who will be guiding the tour.
