Skretting and Atlantic Sapphire partner on local feed supply venture

Skretting has announced its plans to construct a specialized feed plant for land-based salmon in Florida to serve Atlantic Sapphire’s U.S. operations, with feeds specialized for Bluehouse farming.

For Atlantic Sapphire, having a local feed plant will minimize the carbon footprint of transporting the feed to the facility, additionally cutting the company’s logistics costs and as a result its cost of production, by approximately USD $0.3/kg HOG.

Skretting will build and finance the feed plant, and Atlantic Sapphire will commit to source the majority of its salmon feed demand from Skretting over the 10-year contract period. The all-in feed price will be determined by the actual cost per specific diet, and can only be influenced by factors outside Skretting’s control. The agreement further contains contractual mechanisms to ensure Atlantic Sapphire has constant access to market-leading salmon feeds, while Skretting looks to continue exceeding industry standards.

Additional to reducing the carbon footprint, both Skretting and Atlantic Sapphire will work together to implement novel ingredients in the feeds. Atlantic Sapphire looks to continue its innovation toward high-quality, cost-competitive feeds that meet all requirements of the Bluehouse salmon, while using zero marine ingredients in the diet and maintaining high levels of healthy Omega 3s in the finished product. As Skretting has demonstrated an “unparalleled track record” with R&D, as said in a Skretting press release, Atlantic Sapphire chose the feed company as its partner in these endeavours.

“Accessing the right feed quality and diet is critical for the biological performance of the fish and for the water quality within the recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility. Skretting and Atlantic Sapphire expect continuous improvements going forward that will result in better fish welfare, higher product quality, improved sustainability, and lower cost of production,” the release continued.

The construction of the feed plant is subject to Skretting receiving all necessary permits to build and operate the feed plant after which a final investment decision will be taken.