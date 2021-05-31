Sludge treatment specialist enters US market

Fish farm sludge. A specialist from Norway has been tasked with managing the waste product from closed pens at a salmon farm being planned in Maine Photo: Blue Ocean Technology

Aquaculture sludge treatment specialist Blue Ocean Technology (BOT) of Norway has entered into an agreement for two large sludge treatment plants for American Aquafarms, a deal that marks its entry into the North American market.

American Aquafarms plans to farm 30,000 MT of Atlantic salmon by 2024 in closed pens in the waters of Maine. The operations will be the world’s largest full-cycle aquaculture facility based on closed cages in the sea.

As part of the deal, BOT will be a permanent part of the project, from start to completion and further into the operational phase.