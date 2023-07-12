Aquaculture North America

SmartEye Precision HD

By Aquaculture North America   

News Products Technology


AKVA group has launched a SmartEye Precision HD is an advanced double feeding and inspection camera in HD. The highly light-sensitive camera delivers crisp underwater video images even when filming down into deep and dark pens using autofocus, zoom, adaptive noise reduction, auto-adjusted color balance, and a high-quality lens.

The camera is an integral part of the new control system AKVA connect 4.0 and can be controlled via a web browser through a wireless video transmission. User experience and simplification of the fish farmer´s tasks is key. The pan/tilt functionality provides 360-degree motion for a full overview and the camera comes with built-in depth and temperature sensors. Combined with one of our winch systems, the SmartEye Precision HD provides excellent insight into the feeding response and the condition of the fish.

Key features

• A high-quality lens and HD provides excellent video images even in deep and dark pens

Advertisement

• Integration with AKVA connect 4.0 provides a full overview on monitor

• 360 degrees motion with zoom and autofocus

• Gyro stabilizer

• Easy to use via web browser

• No external moving parts – prevents leaks and reduces the need for service

• Integrated depth and temperature sensor

• Reusable camera housing

• Auto-adjusted color balance

• Adaptive noise reduction

• Day/night function

• Robust and waterproof connection cable

www.akvagroup.com

Print this page
Stories continue below


Related
Nanobubble systems enhanced with IoT capability
Gael Force Group partners with net manufacturer FISA
Ace Aquatech installs new stunners at Cedar Crest
Innovasea launches new management platform