SPAROS launches free workshop for aquafeed app


July 13, 2021
Tech company, SPAROS, is organizing a free workshop for aquaculture researches to learn more about their FEEDNETICS web app.

FEEDNETICS is a mobile and web application that the company developed to assist in the planning and management of nutrition growth trials, aquafeed formulation and general research of fish diet. The app is currently applicable for Gilthead seabream, European seabass, Rainbow trout and Nile tilapia.

The workshop is being offered online on Sept. 13 and an in-person, hands-on session will be guided by staff at the Aquaculture Europe 2021 event in Maderia, Portugal on Oct. 4

