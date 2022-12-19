SPAROS’ NoviFEED project workshop 

The NoviFEED consortium, led by SPAROS, is inviting professionals from the aquaculture and aquafeed sector, including fish farming companies, aquafeed companies and researchers, to participate in the NoviFEED workshop hosted by the Institute of Marine Research (IMR), Norway.

The NoviFEED project workshop, titled “Effects of dissolved oxygen on salmon farming”, will take place Feb. 8 at IMR Pynten, Nordnes, Bergen (Norway) or online.

The aim of NoviFEED workshop is to promote knowledge transfer between the salmon industry and academia on the effects of dissolved oxygen on salmon farming. The panel includes experts from IMR, BIOMAR, MOWI, Xylem/Aanderaa Data Instruments.

The discussion will cover the impact of dissolved oxygen and other environmental factors on fish behaviour, nutrient requirements and feed formulation, as well as the importance of measuring oxygen and other variables for production management.

This workshop is part of the NoviFEED project, financed by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, through EEA grants, in the scope of the program Blue Growth, operated by Directorate-General for Maritime Policy (DGPM), Portugal.

Advertisement

www.sparos.pt/projects/novifeed/