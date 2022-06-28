Sterling Caviar wins Product of the Year Award in sofi Awards

Sterling Caviar Royal Grade has won Product of the Year as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2022 sofi Awards, a top honour in the $170.4 billion specialty food industry.

This award followed Sterling Caviar’s win last month of the sofi Gold Award in the Seafood Category. This is the first time in the history of the sofi Awards that caviar, as a first-time entry, has taken home the top Gold Award in the Seafood Category and Product of the Year.

Sterling Caviar Royal Grade was one of 102 category winners, selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavour, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are anonymous and are held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

“We are honoured that Sterling Caviar Royal Grade has won a Gold Award in the Seafood Category, and also the prestigious Product of the Year Award,” said Myra Tallerico, general manager and COO of Sterling Caviar. “This is a true testament to the commitment and pride our entire staff have in producing a quality product. We have such a hard-working team and it’s very humbling to know that our product is appreciated.”