Sea lice impact from salmon farms on wild salmon are overestimated: study
August 15, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
A study, published in Reviews in Aquaculture journal, has identified that the effects of sea lice from salmon farms on wild Atlantic salmon have been overestimated.
The study reviewed the Norwegian regulatory management of the salmon farming sector and concluded that sea lice infections on farms are not associated with a measurable impact on wild salmon. Sea lice are marine parasites naturally occurring in the ocean and have co-existed with wild salmon for millions of years. Farm-raised salmon enter the ocean free of sea lice, a press release from B.C. Salmon Farmers Association states.
“This is an important finding, as it aligns with the research and data we are seeing on sea lice in Canada,” said Simon Jones, research scientist at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and co-author of the published review. “The highly variable relationship between lice levels on wild salmon and salmon aquaculture in B.C. indicates the need for a greater understanding of all factors affecting the survival of wild salmon.”
This information is supported by a 2024 data from the Broughton Archipelago wild juvenile salmonoid monitoring program. It states that the variability in the percentage of sea lice on wild Pacific salmon remains unchanged despite the removal of salmon farms in the area. The data shows that the average intensity (number of lice per fish) of wild Pacific salmon with sea lice has been low for the last 20 years.
“The continued exaggeration of wild salmon populations declining due to sea lice from salmon farms does not help conservation efforts of wild salmon. Ongoing research and data support that the salmon farming sector poses minimal risk to wild Pacific salmon, yet government decisions continue to ignore the science and threaten our sector’s future,” said Brian Kingzett, executive director of the B.C Salmon Farmers Association.
Another study, a 2023 Science Response from the Canadian Science Advisory Secretariat (CSAS) and long-term data collected annually in the Discovery Islands by registered professional biologists showed that sea lice on farm-raised salmon do not impact sea lice levels on wild juvenile salmon in British Columbia.
“B.C. Salmon Farmers support wild salmon restoration, climate action and food security. It’s time for the federal government to stop using salmon farming as a scapegoat, making unrealistic and unachievable political decisions about our sector, and focus on reliable data and science to address the real issues impacting wild Pacific salmon,” Kingzett added.