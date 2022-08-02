Sustainable Fisheries Partnership appoints two program directors

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) announced the appointment of Aisla Jones and Heather Sadusky as partnership program directors.

Jones, who is based in Manchester, U.K., will work with SFP’s partners to implement sustainable seafood policies and goals. Jones is joining from The Co-op, where she worked as the fisheries and aquaculture manager for six years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aisla to the team,” said Kathryn Novak, global markets director at SFP. “We enjoyed working with her as a partner with The Co-op and she’s always been a leader, pushing traditional boundaries to advance the sustainability of seafood resources. Her experience working with both NGOs and industry will help deepen our relationships with SFP’s retail partners.”

Jones’ work has focused on how retail and supply chains can create demand for more sustainable aquaculture feed. At Co-op, she collaborated with seafood suppliers and developed and maintained responsible sourcing policies. She has also worked with WWF UK as a seafood sustainability officer, and governing body committee member for MarinTrust Ltd.

Heather Sadusky has joined SFP as partnership program director, North America. She will be working with large seafood buyers in North America to develop activities to mobilize business to adopt more sustainable practices. Sandusky, who is based in Portland, Maine, previously worked with NOAA Sea Grant, managing the Maine Aquaculture Hub.