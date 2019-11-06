Syndel gets FDA nod

Aquaculture pharmaceutical products developer Syndel said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved additional uses for two of its products aimed at improving the health of freshwater finfish—Parasite-S and 35% Perox-Aid.

Parasite-S is a formalin product long approved by FDA to control Saprolegniaceae fungi in freshwater finfish eggs. FDA has now approved the use of the drug on the fish themselves to treat saprolegniasis associated with the fungi.

35% Perox-Aid, which is used to reduce mortality due to saprolegniasis in freshwater finfish eggs, is now approved for use on all coldwater finfish (including all salmonids) and all fingerling and adult coolwater and warmwater finfish. The drug has long been approved to also treat external columnaris disease associated with Flavobacterium columnare in freshwater reared coolwater finfish, channel catfish. The FDA has now approved it for use on warm-water finfish, including hybrid catfish and blue catfish. Another new application for the drug is in controlling Gyrodactylus spp. in freshwater-reared salmonids.