The Kingfish Company partners with Maritech

The Kingfish Company has announced it is now using Maritech Packing and Maritech Purchase & Sales cloud software.

“We are scaling our business and need new tools that enable us to reach our goals,” said Cees Jan Bastiaansen, head of quality and sustainability at The Kingfish Company. “Our core requirements were to find a system that can be operated in an international environment, is scalable and is designed for seafood processing. We also wanted to avoid customizations. After a thorough round of research, meetings, and reference checks, we found Maritech most likely to be the best fit.”

Maritech is also delivering LINSiGHT. MES (Manufacturing Execution System) which will be implemented alongside the completion of the new processing facility at The Kingfish Company land-based farming site in Zeeland, NL.

“The new systems and close cooperation have led to a significant change for us,” said Bastiaansen. “We have optimized our workflow, since Maritech is fully integrated and absorbs the side-stream of information. We are very satisfied with both the result and the implementation project. The project management was key to success as we realize the system’s full potential. We worked closely together in sprints, had a clear specification, and both parties committed to investing time and energy in the project.”

“We are proud that The Kingfish Company chose Maritech,” said Klas Vangen, VP, Sales. “They are a highly innovative and technology-driven company, producing premium products, sustainably farmed. We enjoy cooperating with their strong team, who we learn a lot from during the last months. Their competence and dedication are essential to The Kingfish Company success and have been extremely valuable to our joint projects so far.”