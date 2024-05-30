Riverence Group announces Sean Nepper as third CEO in a year

The United States’ largest RAS trout producer, The Riverence Group, has appointed Sean Nepper as its new chief executive officer. This comes months after it announced Brandon Gottsacker as its new CEO.

Intrafish reports that Nepper, who has been with the Riverence Group since 2017, is the third person to hold the role within the year. He has over 29 years of experience in aquaculture, starting his career in broodstock, and successfully spawning 26 different types of aquatic species throughout his career.

Nepper also serves on multiple local, state, and national aquaculture advisory committees.

Gottsacker was announced as CEO in February and held the role together with his position as president of the recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) aquaponics company, Superior Fresh. Gottsacker replaced Rob Young, former CEO of the Riverence Group since 2014.

“I’m committed to David’s vision and keeping the Riverence Group the leading trout operation in the United States and our commitment to delivering responsibly raised trout eggs and trout to our customers while prioritizing efficiencies and technology,” said Nepper.

No changes were made to other executive team members with Rick Sullivan as chief financial officer, Jesse Trushenski as chief science officer, and Karen Henderson as chief legal officer.