Tool tests quality of live salmon

EWOS SalmoNIR.jpg handheld tool enables farmers to scan a live fish sample and see real-time results via the myEWOS platform Photo: EWOS-Cargill

A tool from EWOS-Cargill that performs meat-quality sampling of live salmon is coming soon to Canada.

EWOS SalmoNIR is a portable technology developed for analyzing the fat content, color and Omega-3 content of live salmon. Testing for these parameters allows farmers to better manage the nutrition of the fish, thus improving the quality of the final product.

Such testing typically requires samples to be sent to a lab for chemical analyses. With this tool now in farmers’ hands, they can save not only time and money but also the fish being tested, said the manufacturer.

“Today, more than ever, consumers are demanding sustainable and responsibly grown salmon. As consumers look to include fish health and fish welfare in their food choices, SalmoNIR helps answer these challenges by allowing fish farmers to scan live fish, eliminating the need for invasive sampling,” it said.

The tool was originally developed by the Cargill Innovation Center in Dirdal, Norway.