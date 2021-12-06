Toronto firm plans RAS facility in Georgian Bay site

Toronto-based company Georgian Bay Innovation Group (GBIG) and its subsidiary, Georgian Bay Salmon, have unveiled plans to build a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility for growing Atlantic salmon in Colpoy’s Bay in Wiarton, Ontario.

Georgian Bay Salmon (GBS) will hold a public information session on Dec. 9 and Dec. 14 about the proposed project which is reported to involve the construction of a 500,000 s/f land-based fish farm by the bay, located about 250 kilometres north of Toronto. The facility will have the capacity to produce 15,000 tons of Atlantic salmon per year.

The RAS is being designed by Israeli-based aquaculture technology company, AquaMaof. The system will take in 1,300 litres of water per minute and discharge about 1,100 litres per minute. According to GBS, 99.98 per cent of the water used will be recycled.

The company said it will provide details during the information session on, project concept and description; opportunities for the region; environmental studies update; and plans for continual community engagement.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wiarton Propeller Club, on 575 E Dward St., Wiarton, Ont.