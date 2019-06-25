Two-in-one solution for water circulation and aeration

FloMov pumps provide water circulation and aeration in a single device A new breed of pumps has been engineered to eliminate the need

The FloMov family of pumps from Ontario-based FloNergia Inc provides water circulation and aeration in a single device by using a single air source to perform both functions simultaneously.

The patent-pending solution, developed at the Gryph Energy Lab at the University of Guelph in Ontario, is aimed at aquaculture, aquaponic and hydroponic applications.

“They offer a well-engineered, patent pending, dual-injector airlift pump solution that uses 50- to 70-percent less energy than conventional centrifugal pumps,” says the company.

It says the pumps improve water aeration, are efficient in handling solid water mixtures and are easy to maintain.

“FloMov pumps are best integrated with regenerative blowers to maximize energy savings. Regenerative blowers provide the required air-flow rates at the required pressure range with higher efficiency than alternatives such as compressed air,” it added.