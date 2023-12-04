USDA to conduct 2023 census of aquaculture

Starting Dec. 18, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail the 2023 Census of Aquaculture to producers who indicated in their 2022 Census of Agriculture that they produce and sell aquaculture products.

The Census of Aquaculture will provide comprehensive aquaculture data at the state and national levels which federal, state, and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, and producers can use. The deadline to respond is Jan. 15, 2024.

NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer said it’s an opportunity for people to share their voices and showcase the uniqueness of American aquaculture. “The information that respondents provide will serve as the foundation for many decisions involving the sustainability and growth of the U.S. aquaculture sector for years to come,” said Hamer.

NASS has made survey responses more convenient with its online Respondent Portal at www.agcounts.usda.gov. Producers can complete their NASS surveys, view historical reports, and access other resources on the site.

“We recognize that producers are incredibly busy, and we want to thank them in advance for taking their valuable time to participate,” said Hamer.