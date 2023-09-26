U.S. Government pledges $200 million to restore salmon in Upper Columbia River Basin

The United States Government has pledged $200 million to support tribally led salmon reintroduction efforts in the Upper Columbia River Basin.

The first step of the agreement between the federal government, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Spokane Tribe of Indians will test the feasibility of reintroducing salmon in areas of the river blocked by dams.

“The Coeur d’Alene Tribe has been a leader in advocating for salmon reintroduction and continued that leadership throughout the challenging negotiations that preceded the agreement,” said vice chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Hemene James, who represented the Tribe at the Sept. 21 ceremonial signing.

According to the press release issued by the government, $200 million from Bonneville Power Administration will be paid over 20 years towards the efforts.

The Department of the Interior also announced it is providing $8 million through the Bureau of Reclamation over two years.

Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was also present at the signing ceremony. “Science tells us one of the best ways to improve resilience of these incredible fish is to return them to the habitat they are designed for,” he said.