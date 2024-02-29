U.S. updates the aquaculture development plan after 40 years

Oyster growers harvest farmed shellfish from the Damariscotta River in Maine. (Photo: C. Katalinas/ Maine Sea Grant)

The United States is updating the National Aquaculture Development Plan (NADP) after four decades.

NADP encourages domestic aquaculture development and describes how federal agencies are advancing the contributions of aquaculture to support public health and nutrition, resilient communities, a strong economy, and a healthy planet.

While the National Aquaculture Act called for periodic updating, a comprehensive update to the 1983 NADP still needs to be done. The original NADP does not capture the progress the U.S. aquaculture community has made in adopting and promoting sustainable aquaculture growth.

The updated NADP includes three thematic plans (research planning, regulatory efficiency, and economic development), and progress reports on federal regulatory and scientific activities conducted after the issuance of the regulatory and research plans.

During the past several years, the Subcommittee on Aquaculture (SCA) drafted, invited public input on, and then published the first two parts, a National Strategic Plan for Aquaculture Research and the Strategic Plan to Enhance Regulatory Efficiency in Aquaculture.

The third part, the Aquaculture Economic Development Plan, was issued for public comment at the same time as the draft overview of the NADP and is now open for public comments until April 5, 2024.

“The three thematic plans describe the work of federal agencies to support commercial and conservation aquaculture,” the NADP overview reads. “The three thematic strategic plans identify specific opportunities to support ongoing research, foster new partnerships, and increase both internal and external awareness of the benefits and risks of aquaculture.”