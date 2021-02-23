United States’ RAS sector gets a leg up

Land-based RAS Atlantic salmon production in the United States is only in its early stages and needs help to advance Photo: Superior Fresh

A consortium of experts that aims to advance the United States’ fledgling RAS salmon industry has officially launched and its website is now live.

The Recirculating Aquaculture Salmon Network (RAS-N) comprises institutes and private sector entities that will look into role of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) in addressing US seafood deficit.

They plan to identify technological and scientific gaps and prioritize research that will help advance industry development. Those efforts will be published in the RAS-N’s website at www.ras-n.org.

A $1.2-million grant from NOAA’s National Sea Grant Office in October 2019 got the initiative started.

Maryland Sea Grant and University of Maryland, Baltimore County, are lead partners in the initiative. Industry collaborators, which matched the fund from NOAA, include Superior Fresh, Whole Oceans and Riverence.

“Together, the private and public sector have invested more than $2 billion into land-based salmon aquaculture, and its technologies and knowledge base are rapidly advancing. Our partners and collaborators represent a broad approach in nurturing and supporting sustainable, land-based RAS Atlantic salmon production in the United States,” said RAS-N.