University of Stirling professors release book on aquatic food security
August 1, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
A new book titled, “Aquatic Food Security,” has been released.
The book explores both strengths and weaknesses within the existing aquatic food supply chain and was edited by the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture professors, Margaret Crumlish and Rachel Norman.
It covers topics such as the role of intensification in global aquaculture production, the importance of nutrition and selective breeding, diseases and public health considerations, the role of markets and processing and retail sectors and quality issues in our global seafood.
“This book explores the contribution of seafood to global food security. Our approach is inclusive of all seafood: capture fisheries and farmed food. Numerous factors influence aquatic food consumption and production, including product availability, political stability, economic viability and growth, not to mention the cultural and ethical beliefs of consumers. However, the primary driver that inspired this book was the rapid expansion of the global seafood sector and the scientific and commercial development supporting aquatic food security as we currently understand it and we therefore explore different aspects of this in a global context,” Norman said.
The book will support any course on aquaculture, sustainable seafood production and food security. It’ll also benefit people who are working commercially in aquaculture and NGOs interested in food security and food production.
The authors are globally distributed, and all chapters take a global view.