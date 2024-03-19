Updates to BAP salmon farm standard up for public review

The Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Salmon Farm Standard Issue 3.0 has been released for a public comment period.

According to The Global Seafood Alliance, issue 3.0 has been modified from the previous issue 2.4 to make it more comprehensive. The most significant changes addressed social responsibility, wildlife and predator interactions, animal health and welfare, and biosecurity and disease management.

Some of the changes include updated procedures for safe diving, response to diver emergencies, requirements for diver training and certification, adoption of forage fish dependency ratio (FFDR) as a metric and stronger requirements for protection of predator species and endangered, threatened, and protected species.

The 60-day public comment period will end on May 5. The draft of the Salmon Farm Standard is available online. Visit the website to comment, download the public comment form and submit the form to GSA standards coordinator David Dietz at David.Dietz@globalseafood.org.