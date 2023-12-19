U.S. fund merges aquatic service fleet companies, AquaShip and Intership

United States-based investment fund, American Industrial Partners, announced on Dec. 18 that it has become the majority and controlling shareholder in aquaculture service companies, AquaShip and Intership, and will merge the two companies.

The merged company will be led by the chief executive officer, Sverre Taknes operating from Kristiansund, Norway and executive chairman Ole-Peter Brandal operating from Hareid, Norway.

AquaShip operates in Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Chile, Canada and Shetland and has a fleet of 28 vessels, comprising live-fish carriers, utility vessels, harvest vessels, fish feed carriers and service vessels.

Taknes said they hope to make new impactful partnerships across different regions to serve customers.

“By leveraging AIP’s capabilities, combined with both AquaShip’s and Intership’s innovative approach and diversified platform, we are confident that the combined company is well positioned for the growth journey ahead,” said Taknes.

Intership’s fleet consists of nine modern live fish carriers, with two more new-builds under construction.

Brandal said he looks forward to the journey ahead. “We’re convinced that our longstanding customer relationships, global footprint, pioneering technology, and dedication to serving our customers will provide a valuable platform for the path ahead. Joining forces with AIP and AquaShip marks an exciting chapter for everyone at Intership.”

The combined company will benefit from access to capital as a result of the transaction, enabling the execution of growth plans

AIP partner Alex Schukin said the company looks forward to the next phase of growth the partnership will bring. “We invest in companies that are already world leaders in their sectors but still have significant untapped potential. There is a significant opportunity to unlock new capabilities for the combined company, its customers, its employees and the industry. We look forward to enabling the combined company to drive further growth and technology development both organically and acquisitively,” Schukin said.