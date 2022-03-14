USDA to host public listening session on organic standards

The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), and the National Organic Program (NOP), is announcing a public listening session regarding upcoming standards development activities, including feedback about specific recommendations received from the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB).

The AMS virtual meeting will take place on March 21 at 1-3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Oral comment registration is closed. However, the deadline to submit written comments is March 30.

The NOP currently permits the sale of organic aquaculture products that are certified under other government organic standards (e.g. European Union). AMS invites comments on whether to prioritize this rulemaking.

“The NOP’s mission is to protect the integrity of USDA organic products and the organic seal and to develop and grow the organic market by supporting organic farms, businesses, and those exploring the organic market,” AMS said in its announcement.