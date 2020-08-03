Vet to support Ontario’s fish farmers

Ontario-based Upper Grand Veterinary Services has expanded its team with the addition of veterinarian Mykolas Kamaitis.

Kamaitis, who was formerly with Mowi Canada West as veterinarian and fish health manager, will lead UGVS’ fish health division.

The practice offers fish health management services including consultation, on-farm support, and fish health management plan and protocol development for Ontario seafood producers. UGVS also offers fish health screening and diagnostic services and is USFW Title 50 certified.

UGVS is a member of the Ontario Aquaculture Association.