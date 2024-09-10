News
Virginia Extension launches campaign to eat more invasive blue catfish
September 10, 2024 By Aquaculture North America staff
Virginia Cooperative Extension is presenting an “Eat More Fish – The Blue Catfish Edition” program to turn the tables about an invasive species threatening the Chesapeake Bay.
According to Michael Schwarz, director of the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center, “Estimates suggest that blue catfish populations in the Chesapeake Bay range from 700 million to 1 billion pounds. These fish can consume up to 60 million pounds of seafood daily, putting pressure on cherished species like blue crabs, clams, and oysters.”
Blue Catfish’s voracious appetite for native species results in a significant ecological impact and contributes to their mild flavour, unlike the muddy taste often found in other catfish species.
“This program is all about getting people excited about blue catfish, building their appetite for it, and boosting their confidence in cooking this tasty, sustainable seafood,” said Katheryn Parraga, muscle food safety specialist at the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC).
This educational series will highlight ecological impact, food safety, industry insights, history and cooking tips. The event is free and will be live online webinar sessions on Sept. 11, 18, and 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST.
This program is presented by the Virginia Seafood AREC through Virginia Cooperative Extension, with support from Virginia Sea Grant and additional presentations from representatives of the Culinary Institute of Virginia, Virginia Marine Products Board, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, Skrimp Shack, and more.
Print this page