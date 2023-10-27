Aquaculture North America

Virginia Sea Grant creates virtual community for aquaculture community

October 27, 2023
By Aquaculture North America staff

Virginia Sea Grant has launched Aquaculture Information Exchange, an online community for people interested in U.S. aquaculture. 

Aquaculture Information Exchange is a platform to facilitate discussions about the issues facing the industry, and the latest research and developments in aquaculture. People can also use it as a space to connect with other members of the aquaculture community. It also includes an events calendar and a job board.

This project was done with support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA’s National Sea Grant Office, Fisheries Office of Aquaculture, USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). 

 

