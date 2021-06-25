WA group broadens representation of aquaculture industry 

Focused on advancing an aquaculture-friendly regulatory environment, the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA) in Washington State has bolstered its leadership with the election of a player in open-ocean finfish aquaculture to its Board.

Jim Parsons, NWAA board president, says the addition of Blue Ocean Mariculture CEO Dick Jones to the Board of Directors as “a strategic and necessary step” in expanding geographic reach as an aquaculture advocacy organization.

Blue Ocean Mariculture, based in Kona, Hawaii, is currently the only open-ocean finfish aquaculture producer operating within the US.