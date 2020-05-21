WAS North America and Aquaculture Canada postponed to 2021

The city of St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador looks forward to welcoming the global aquaculture community in the fall of 2021

What would have been the largest aquaculture conference in Canadian history has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of this fall, World Aquaculture Society (WAS) North America and Aquaculture Canada will now be held on Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2021 at the St John’s Convention Centre in the Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

“Interest was enormous leading up to COVID-19 but due to the uncertainty of air travel we decided that we would postpone it,” Mark Lane, executive director of Newfoundland & Labrador Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA), said in an interview on May 21.

“It was a hard decision but we think it was a responsible decision to ensure maximum participation from the colleagues around the world,” he said.

NAIA is co-organizing this edition of WAS North America with the World Aquaculture Society and the Aquaculture Association of Canada. The event is the culmination of many years of effort among the three organizations to have a joint meeting in Canada.

“We feel confident that in 2021 the event will be even larger than we anticipated. Pre-COVID our trade show was basically sold out – 120 sold out of 130 booths. More than 500 participants have already registered and a number of people are on board for sponsorship,” said Lane.