WAS North America & Aquaculture Canada 2022 set to go

Preparations are ramping up for the WAS North America & Aquaculture Canada 2022 conference and trade show, the first joint World Aquaculture Society (WAS), Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC) and NL Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA) meeting.

This meeting will be held in St. John’s, NL, Canada from August 15-18, and the theme of the conference is Aquaculture: The Leading Edge of Food Production.

“This meeting will celebrate the progress and cutting-edge innovations that have led to the successes of the industry to date and that will propel it into the future – but also recognize the important challenges faced in many areas,” said John Cooksey, Conference Manager, WAS.

The programme sessions for the conference will be broad and topical, including those traditionally offered at WAS and AAC conferences, along with 36 other topics, and a trade show with over 135 exhibitors.

“The conference organizers and partners are looking forward to welcoming the aquaculture world to the ‘City of Legends’ this August,” said Cooksey.

Keynotes speakers will include Tavish Scott, the Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland Ltd. and Dr. Stefanie Colombo, Assistant Professor at Dalhousie University and Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in Aquaculture Nutrition.

The abstract deadline for the meeting has now been extended to June 1.