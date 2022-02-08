Aquaculture North America

West Coast Salmon partners with PR Aqua for Nevada RAS project


February 8, 2022
By ANA staff

Norway-based West Coast Salmon AS has announced that it has chosen PR Aqua as its RAS partner.

Nanaimo, BC-based PR Aqua is a global technology and equipment supplier for recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). West Coast Salmon will be working with PR Aqua to build and operate an industrial-scale Atlantic salmon RAS operation planned in Reno, Nev.

The first phase is designed to deliver up to 14,000 tonnes per year of production capacity, starting in the first half of 2025.

