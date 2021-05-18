Western Canada’s aquaculture certificate program

The University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver houses Western Canada’s only graduate-level aquaculture program. In one semester (four-months), students are trained and ready to enter the aquaculture industry, with a foundational understanding of current trends and emerging technologies.

UBC’s Graduate Certificate in Aquaculture program is now accepting applications for fall 2021. Due to COVID-19, the program will be offered in a hybrid model (online and in-person), with industry site visits. Taught by professionals in fish health, seafood processing, production systems and ecological sustainability, this certificate program is perfect for students who want to gain career-ready skills.

“Around the world, there’s been rapid growth in the aquaculture industry because of its ability to supplement natural fish stocks,” says Justin Henry, a 25-year aquaculture veteran who will be teaching the Aquaculture Production Systems course. “Along with this growth is a greater need for well-trained professionals who can eventually lead the field in terms of technology, sustainability and innovation.”

British Columbia has more aquaculture production than any other province in Canada, with farmed salmon as BC’s largest agricultural export. UBC’s location gives its aquaculture students access to the local industry. To enhance student learning, visits (virtual or in-person) to commercial aquaculture production facilities that raise salmon and other finfish are part of the curriculum, as are tours to health and research institutes, feed manufacturing plants, and seafood processing facilities.

The Graduate Certificate in Aquaculture program includes seven courses:

Aquaculture Production Systems

Aquaculture Production Systems Fish Nutrition, Feeds and Feeding

Fish Nutrition, Feeds and Feeding Fish Health

Fish Health Finfish Genetics and Reproduction in Aquaculture

Finfish Genetics and Reproduction in Aquaculture Ecological Sustainability of Aquaculture

Business Concepts in Aquaculture

Business Concepts in Aquaculture Seafood Processing

“We aim to help expand the pool of well-trained professionals by producing graduates whose learning is grounded in science and who are passionate about sustainability and healthy food production,” said Henry.

More details about UBC’s Graduate Certificate in Aquaculture can be found at aqua.landfood.ubc.ca or requested by emailing lfs.aquaculture@ubc.ca.