Women-owned kelp farm awarded USDA funds for skincare research
July 16, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
Cold Current Kelp, a regenerative ocean farm and skincare company in Maine, has been awarded US$175,000 in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds through the USDA.
The award will support the company’s research and development for the use of kelp extract in skincare and other applications.
Cold Current Kelp’s research project will determine the feasibility of using a relatively new green extraction method to obtain bioactive compounds from Maine-grown sugar kelp.
The proposed extraction will not use toxic solvents and is expected to result in higher extraction yields in less time, Cold Current Kelp mentioned in a press release. The project will also examine the effects of a variety of extraction conditions as well as the age of kelp at harvest. It will then identify, characterize, and quantify resulting compounds of interest.
“We are thrilled to be awarded funding and to partner with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service to advance scientific discovery that will unlock promising applications of kelp outside of nutrition,” said Dr. Inga Potter, co-founder of Cold Current Kelp and a marine biologist. “As a regenerative, renewable crop that restores ocean health, kelp offers many benefits to our environment and economy, and this research will allow us to expand its use as a sustainable alternative to ingredients in other industries.
The company anticipates the project will be a step toward producing natural, non-toxic ingredients with quantifiable bioactive compounds that can be used by the company to create effective skincare products.
“Our analysis of the bioactive compounds of kelp extract has the potential to further establish kelp’s credibility as a sustainable, effective, non-toxic ingredient for the natural skincare sector, where consumer demand is strong and growing,” said Krista Rosen, co-founder of Cold Current Kelp. “The nutrient-rich compounds act as antioxidants and are anti-inflammatory, protect against UV damage, and inhibit the breakdown of collagen and elastin. We are excited to scientifically quantify these compounds, and give consumers a better understanding of how kelp can benefit their skin.”
- National Aquaculture Association hiring an executive director
- PEI oyster farmers still waiting on Hurricane Fiona relief